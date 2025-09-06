Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in Westmoreland, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

AP Photo/File, Mike Groll, File
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2012 file photo, an horse-drawn buggy travels along a country road in Springfield, N.Y., west of Schenectady. Rising populations of Amish and Mennonite communities in more rural parts of New York state over the last decade have meant an increase of horse-drawn buggies on the roads. Law enforcement officials say that's also meant an increase in collisions between the buggies and motorized vehicles. (AP Photo/File, Mike Groll, File)
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Westmoreland County Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

According to sources, three people were riding in the buggy when they were hit by a driver. Two of the occupants were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of their injuries, while the other occupant was unharmed.

Westmoreland and Northumberland medics responded, alongside the Copeland and Callao fire companies, sources said.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

