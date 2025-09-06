2 injured in horse-drawn buggy crash in Westmoreland, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. — Two people were injured in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Westmoreland County Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

According to sources, three people were riding in the buggy when they were hit by a driver. Two of the occupants were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of their injuries, while the other occupant was unharmed.

Westmoreland and Northumberland medics responded, alongside the Copeland and Callao fire companies, sources said.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

