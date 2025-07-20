Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wreck closes westbound Iron Bridge Road near Chippenham Parkway: 'Seek alternate routes'

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 20, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A wreck has closed all westbound lanes of Iron Bridge Road near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County on Sunday evening.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," VDOT officials wrote in an email just before 6 p.m.

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

