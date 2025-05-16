Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Northside shooting, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Richmond's Northside Friday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Moore Street.

First responders arrived to find a man shot. He was rushed to an area hospital and is in surgery with life-threatening injuries, per Crime Insider sources.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube