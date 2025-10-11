Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. — A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on West Main Street near the VCU campus Saturday morning, according to Richmond police.

"At approximately 5:57 a.m., Saturday, October 11, officers were called to the 600 block of West Main Street for the report of a collision," a Richmond police spokesperson said. "Officers arrived and located an adult male down and unresponsive."

The 600 block of West Main Street is near the intersection of West Main and Belvidere streets near Monroe Park.

Police have not identified the injured pedestrian, but said no VCU students were involved.

The driver who struck the man remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Gaetano Drago at 804-646-1369 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.