Richmond police looking for driver in fatal Fan District hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are looking for a driver in a fatal hit-and-run on West Main Street Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street in the Fan District for the report of a collision just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. They found a woman unconscious on the ground after being struck by the driver of a dark-colored sedan.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she died of her injuries today.

Officials say she was walking southbound on North Robinson Street, crossing West Main Street, when she was struck.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued to drive westbound on West Main Street.

Detectives spent Thursday talking to businesses in the area about surveillance footage of the incident. Ryan Barker, who works at the nearby restaurant Cocky Rooster, shared what limited footage they had. But it didn't show the actual scene.

"We are thinking about improving our cameras to extend out to the sidewalk and surrounding area a little bit," Barker said.

Nicole Ghraizi lives steps away from the intersection where the crash occurred. She said she heard a scream, cars, and a ruckus outside her apartment at the time of the collision.

Nicole Ghraizi

"It's super tragic, not good for anybody, especially the family of the victim," Ghraizi said. "I feel terrible about it."

Other people living in the area told CBS 6 they hope this tragedy will lead to improved pedestrian safety measures in the area.

"I can't even cross the street," one resident said. "I don't feel like I have the right of way when I'm in the crosswalk anymore."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Olsen at (804) 646-1664. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom here.

