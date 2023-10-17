Police release new information about Richmond crash that sent several people to the hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police continue to investigate a weekend crash in the Fan that sent multiple people to the hospital.

"On Saturday at approximately 2:05 a.m., officers were called to the 2600 block of West Main Street for the report of a collision," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Officers arrived and found several vehicles had crashed on West Main Street near the intersection of Robinson Street. Four adult individuals were transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening."

Police also confirmed Tuesday that a speeding driver hit another vehicle that was exiting a parking spot.

"While the RPD Crash Team has not yet completed their investigation or determined the exact factors of the collision, at this time they have determined the speed of the vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Main Street was a factor in this crash," a police spokesperson said.

Debris from the crash remained on West Main Street days later.

“I heard the collision and I heard the rolling afterward. I heard the screams," witness Reese Vandell said. "I just remember seeing people pulled to the side on the sidewalks with blood gushing down their head, and others pulled from other cars that had gashes and wounds on their legs, and people were on the phones with ambulance and the police.”

A pedestrian and three people in vehicles were hurt.

"The pedestrian that was injured is an adult female," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The individual in the parked occupied vehicle that was injured is an adult male. The injured person in the vehicle that was leaving the parking spot is an adult female. The driver of the vehicle that was traveling westbound on West Main Street that was injured is an adult male."

Police have not yet been able to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

"It gets really dangerous at night time, especially on weekends," a Fan business owner, who asked their name not be published, said. "It happens at least three or four times a month. People are just turning right there, hitting the curbs, just totally out of control. I think it’s got a lot to do with leaving the bars. It happens like late night."

Based on crash data compiled by Virginia's Department of Transportation, at least three pedestrians have been hit by cars near the West Main and Robinson Street intersection this year.

