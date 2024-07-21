Man killed, 2 others injured after men found 'down on the ground' in downtown Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in downtown Richmond late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 00 block of West Broad Street for a report of a shooting just after 11:30 p.m., Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said. That is not far from the Maggie Walker statue in the city's Arts District.

When police arrived they found three men "down on the ground" with apparent gunshot wounds, Hoonsan said.

The three were taken to area hospitals where one of the men died of his injuries. The two others have injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, Hoonsan said.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death," Hoonsan wrote.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Anyone with information about the homicide and aggravated assault was urged to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

