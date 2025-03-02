Watch Now
Man dead after argument at West Broad Street store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, March 2, 2025
Deadly shooting on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in the 1500 block of West Broad Street in Richmond.
RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead after an argument at a store on West Broad Street in Richmond on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of West Broad Street just after 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Those sources told Burkett that the man who was shot at the store was pronounced dead at an area hospital about an after the shooting.

Burkett said that a suspect was in custody and that the police department's Major Crimes Unit was investigating the case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

