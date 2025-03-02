Man dead after argument at West Broad Street store, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead after an argument at a store on West Broad Street in Richmond on Sunday afternoon, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of West Broad Street just after 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Those sources told Burkett that the man who was shot at the store was pronounced dead at an area hospital about an after the shooting.

Burkett said that a suspect was in custody and that the police department's Major Crimes Unit was investigating the case.



If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.



This is a developing story.

