Person killed in West Broad Street hit-and-run crash; car has extensive front-end damage

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The search is on from the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a person walking in the West End Saturday night.

Henrico Police were called to West Broad Street just west of Enterprise Parkway to investigate a "pedestrian struck and lying within the roadway" at 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive. Officials said that person later succumbed to their injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Several witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a dark-colored two or four-door Honda that has extensive front-end damage.

The car was least seen headed west from the crash scene on West Broad Street, according to police.

West Broad Street from Enterprise Parkway, west bound to Bethlehem Road is blocked currently and will remain so during this investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.