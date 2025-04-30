Fashion show supports children's mental health services in Richmond

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond-based nonprofit is rocking the runway for a cause.

Wear RVA's signature event is returning this year at Dover Hall in Goochland County.

The event celebrates confidence and body positivity among high school girls, giving them the chance to show off their fashion and confidence on the runway.

"We really talk to our girls about body positivity, loving the bodies that they're in," said Amber Pelletier, co-founder of Wear RVA. "There's no auditions; it's first come, first served, and we really love our girls."

The event also raises money for mental and behavioral health services.

This year, proceeds from the "Rocking the Runway for a Cause" event will be donated to the Virginia Treatment Center for Children at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

"We looked around, and we realized that some of our own models, like us adults, are struggling with mental health," explained Taylor Pitera, co-founder of Wear RVA. "And it had been brought to our attention that one of our models actually tried to take her life, and we'd had some others that had actually been involved with the Virginia Treatment Center for Children. So, we looked around, and we talked about what's important. It just seemed important to us that we try to support that."

The May 8 event will also feature a silent auction.

Tickets are limited, and you can purchase them here.

The nonprofit is still seeking volunteers willing to help set up for the big runway day.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.