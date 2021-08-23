Police find 'large cache' of guns in illegally parked car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said a "large cache" of guns were found in an illegally parked car in Richmond's Manchester neighborhood during what was a very busy weekend for officers.

The find came after police responded to multiple calls in and around Shockoe Bottom early Saturday, according to Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police.

"A busy night ensued as officers responded to multiple calls after midnight including loud music, a domestic disturbance, disorderly conduct, and a series of calls involving reckless driving," Hoonsan said.

Officials said multiple units responded to a call for a large disorderly crowd in Manchester at 3rd and Decatur Street just after 1:25 a.m.

"Officers quickly gained control of an excessive crowd issuing citations and towing illegally parked vehicles," Hoonsan said. "Multiple firearms were discovered in a vehicle including three assault rifles, two handguns, and a significant amount of ammunition."

Then around 1:35 a.m. police responded to multiple calls about reckless driving, including a "burn run/car doughnuts" at 18th and East Main.

By the time officers arrived, one car was cited for illegal parking, but police did not see any "reckless driving or illegal behavior," Hoonsan said.

Not long after, police were dispatched to reports of a large crowd and random shots fired at 15th and Cary.

Police did not make any arrests, but 250 vehicles were cleared, Hoonsan said.

"With the influx of the student population and reopening of businesses, our entertainment district is at capacity," Hoonsan said. "RPD will continue to patrol the area and clear high traffic areas for crowd control."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.