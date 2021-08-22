Cars do donuts in middle of Shockoe Bottom street; business owners troubled

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police said dozens of people shut down traffic overnight in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom early Sunday morning.

Some people used their cell phones to record cars doing donuts in the middle of the street near 18th and Main streets.

Business owners were concerned that there were no officers in sight.

David Napier, Shockoe's neighborhood association president, said he will speak about the video Monday.

Crime Insider Jon Burkett sent the video to Mayor Levar Stoney, but he had not yet responded as of Sunday evening.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

