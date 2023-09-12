Wayne Covil makes the Honor Roll

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil was named to the Virginia School Boards Association's 2023 Media Honor Roll at a Monday night Prince George County School Board meeting.

"Mr. Covil is a fixture of the Southside Virginia community, dating back to the 1990s during his time as Tri-Cities bureau chief for Richmond’s CBS affiliate, WTVR-TV 6. Through his reporting, including his special feature segment, 'Wayne’s World,' Mr. Covil regularly finds time to showcase inspiring stories throughout our community, including those within our schools," a statement from the school board read. "Recently, he visited students at L.L. Beazley Elementary School to highlight their contribution of hundreds of items to the Prince George Animal Shelter earlier this spring. Mr. Covil’s visit to the school brought smiles and laughs from the students and staff interviewed while also sharing the positive, uplifting story with audiences well beyond the borders of Prince George County."

