Prince George students 'shock' the shelter, donate 1,000+ items

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A massive donation of nearly 1,100 items to the Prince George County Animal Shelter came as a delightful surprise to staffers.

“We got cat food, dog food, hard and wet of both!” adoptions coordinator Rachel Monczyski told CBS 6 as she marveled at dozens of toys, leashes, and collars.

Even better, said Monczyski, is who gathered all the goods.

“Having it come from an elementary school was great," she said.

It took a truck to deliver the collected items from L.L. Beazley Elementary School, where students made it a spring project to host a donation drive through their Student Council Association.

“I thought that it was a good idea because I have a dog and I know he needs stuff to live and he needs food, water, toys, leashes, stuff like that,” 4th-grade student Coriana Fine said of her donations.

“I was excited and wanted to help,” explained fellow student Bryce Pulliam, “because they’re like people, you have to treat them with respect.”

In only two weeks, the 600 students, teachers, and staff at Beasley Elementary helped the school surpass any goal it could have set for the drive.

“These kids blew me away,” said 3rd-grade teacher Kristen Schwalm. “It’s important to teach them these morals that if you can help somebody that’s in need, or someone in need of something in need, that you should.”

“Thank you! You guys are amazing,” Monczyski told the Pre-K to 5th-grade students. “You helped out our animals in more ways than you can imagine.”

It took some time to unload all 1,100 items but the hope is to help the shelter’s budget stretch for much longer.

If you’d like to adopt a pet or donate to Prince George County Animal Shelter, click here.

