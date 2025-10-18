Wayne Covil named best reporter by Tri-Cities People’s Choice Awards

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil was recently recognized as the Best Local Reporter at the Tri-Cities People's Choice Awards.

The awards, which are organized by the Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce and took place Thursday night, are known as the "Best of the Best."

The award honored Covil's dedication and more than three decades of hard work in journalism.

"Thank you to everyone who voted for me," Covil posted on Facebook. "It is truly an honor to tell the stories of the people who live and work in the Tri-Cities."

Covil will celebrate 33 years at the South's First Television Station this December. He opened the station's Tri-Cities Bureau in Petersburg in 1992 and became CBS 6's Senior Reporter in July 2001.

In 2019, Covil began his feature series, "Wayne's World," which profiles fascinating and unique people and places from across the Tri-Cities.

Covil was honored with the Virginia Association of Broadcasters' prestigious George A. Bowles, Jr. Award in 2022. He was part of the team that earned CBS 6 its third National Edward R. Murrow Award in four years that same year.

WTVR won best News Series for “The Serial Snipers: 20 Years Later,” which revisited a string of sniper-style shootings across Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. in the fall of 2002.

Covil has long been a multi-media journalist (MMJ) who records, writes and edits all his own stories.

