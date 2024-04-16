Wawa is opening in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The first Wawa store in North Carolina will open in Kill Devil Hills next month, a company spokesperson confirmed.

The Outer Banks store located at 1900 Croatan Highway near Harris Teeter will celebrate its grand opening on May 16.

Stores located in Wilson, Rocky Mount, and Elizabeth City are also under construction and projected to open later this year, the spokesperson added.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to our new North Carolina friends and neighbors and are excited for the chance to serve new customers and communities with our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience,” Kim Dowgielewicz, Director of Store Operations, said.

Wawa plans to open 80 stores across North Carolina over the next decade.

The Pennsylvania-based convenience store and gas chain said it will invest $7 million, employ around 140 contractors, and create 2,800 new jobs when all the stores are open.