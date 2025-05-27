Water boil warning: 8 things you shouldn't do with water right now

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple Richmond neighborhoods are now under a localized boil water advisory after the city's water treatment plant experienced an operational issue early Tuesday that temporarily reduced water production, according to city officials. Updates here.

City officials shared the following information about what you should and should not do when it comes to a water boil advisory.

Below is a checklist for safe water use during this time:

Do not drink tap water during this boil water alert. Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities. Do not use ice made from water today. Discard the ice and sanitize the ice machine and/or ice trays. Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks. Do not wash your dishes using tap water – use boiled water or use paper plates. Do not wash your fruits and vegetables with tap water – use boiled or bottled water. Do not brush your teeth with tap water -- use boiled or bottled water. Do not cook with tap water, unless your food will be boiled vigorously for three minutes.

Temporary water conservation tips:



Eliminate or shorten shower times.

Avoid unnecessary toilet flushes.

Avoid washing clothes for as long as possible.

Postpone washing dishes if possible.

Check all faucets, shower heads and under cabinets for drips.

