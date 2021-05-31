Watch Virginia State Police trooper's emotional sign off after 37 years of service

There was an emotional farewell for a Virginia State Police trooper retiring after nearly four decades of service to the Commonwealth.

Video posted to the Virginia State Police Facebook page shows Master Trooper Al Allen signing off for a final time Friday.

“I’d like to say, it’s been a pleasure working with all of you,” Allen says.

“Attention Channel 1 and Channel 2 units, after 37 years of dedicated service to the Virginia State Police, 1385 is marking off for the final time," a colleague says on the radio. "1385, thank you for your 37 years of dedicated service to the Virginia State Police and the citizens of Virginia. 1385, enjoy your retirement, sir. You’ve earned it.”

Thank you for your service, Master Trooper Allen.