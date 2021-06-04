Watch
Washington & Lee University to keep Confederate's name

Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 12:38:03-04

LEXINGTON, Va. -- Washington and Lee University’s trustees have voted against removing the name of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The board voted 22-6 to keep the current name.

Friday's announcement follows an 11-month review of the name, symbols and other issues related to the Virginia school's history and campus environment.

And the board says it's addressing problems by committing $225 million to scholarships and student support, and creating a center for the study of Southern race relations, culture and politics.

They will rename the Lee Chapel on campus, and they are dropping Founders Day.

Other diversity and inclusion initiatives are planned.

