Derailment in Washington impacts Richmond train travel

Train Derailment Washington
Nathan Howard/AP
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Washington.
Train Derailment Washington
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 14:37:04-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of Amtrak train cars derailed Tuesday morning outside of Washington D.C.'s Union Station, causing delays but no significant injuries, according to authorities.

The incident took place before 9 a.m. in a tunnel near the Union Station entrance and involved an incoming train arriving from Norfolk, Virginia.

Both derailed train cars remained upright.

Fire officials and medics boarded the train but reported no serious injuries among the passengers, although one Amtrak employee was taken to a medical facility for a minor issue.

Union Station is a major regional hub and the derailment has caused delays and suspended service to Arlington and Richmond, Virginia, according to Amtrak.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

