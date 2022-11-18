Commanders to honor memory of fallen UVA football players in weekend game

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Commanders announced on Friday that they will honor the fallen University of Virginia football players on Sunday when they face the Houston Texans.

The numbers 1, 15 and 41 will appear on their helmets, the jersey numbers of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

On Sunday the team will be wearing three helmet decals: 1, 15, and 41 to honor the three UVA football players who lost their lives last Sunday.



Our hearts are with @UVAFootball and the UVA community affected by the tragedy.#UVAStrong | #FootballIsFamily pic.twitter.com/vWgC5GWRt7 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 18, 2022

The three UVA football players were killed in a shooting on Sunday night in Charlottesville. Two other students were injured in the shooting.

In making the announcement, the Commanders said their hearts are with the football team and the entire UVA community.