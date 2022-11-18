Watch Now
Commanders to honor memory of fallen UVA football players in weekend game

Posted at 2:39 PM, Nov 18, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Commanders announced on Friday that they will honor the fallen University of Virginia football players on Sunday when they face the Houston Texans.

The numbers 1, 15 and 41 will appear on their helmets, the jersey numbers of Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.

The three UVA football players were killed in a shooting on Sunday night in Charlottesville. Two other students were injured in the shooting.

In making the announcement, the Commanders said their hearts are with the football team and the entire UVA community.

