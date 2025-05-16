Crime Insider sources: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Southside shooting, woman grazed by bullet

RICHMOND, Va. — A man and woman were injured in a shooting on Richmond's Southside Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened along Warwick Boulevard around 10 p.m.



Crime Insider sources say the man has life-threatening injuries, while the woman has a graze wound.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.