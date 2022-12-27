Watch Now
These are the places you can go to warm up

These are the places you can go to warm up
If you are experiencing homelessness or don't have access to steady heat, there are some places you can go to keep warm when the temperatures drop to dangerous lows.

In Richmond, two shelters operated by the city will be open 24/7 through the end of the day Wednesday. They will return to normal hours on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Woman and children have the RVA Sisters Keeper shelter located at 2807 Hull Street, while the shelter for men is the United Nations Shelter located at 1901 Wall Street.

CBS 6 has been told both shelters have been very full, so you can call their information line see about space available at (804) 840-7095.

They are also accessible on the bus line. For women and children, you can take Bus 1A Chamberlayne/Hull/Southside Plaza or Bus 1B Chamberlayne/ Hull/Warwick

For the men's shelter, you can take 3B Highland/ Route 1 or 87 Bellemeade/Hopkins.

The City of Petersburg has a comfort station open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday at the Transit Center.

