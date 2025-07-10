Walter the Weather Dog cancer update: 'We’re enjoying the time we have'

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel offered a health update on Walter the Weather Dog on Thursday evening's news.

Daniel was joined on CBS 6 News at 5:30 p.m. by his other dog, a Black Lab named Stanley.

"Stan is in here with me today and you'll be seeing more of him," Daniel explained. "I hate to say it, but Walter, he won't be here again with me."

Daniel shared the news in March that Walter had been diagnosed with a form of oral cancer called epitheliotropic lymphoma.

"A lot of folks have been asking about him," Daniel said. "He's just real weak. He's got a lot of sores, I think that's part of this lymphoma. Mouth, eyes. He's not suffering, but he's just in no condition to be here."

Daniel said that he and his family are "enjoying the time that we have" with Walter.

