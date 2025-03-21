Walter the Weather Dog diagnosed with form of oral cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Walter the Weather Dog, who has been joining CBS 6 meteorologist Zach Daniel for evening forecasts since 2018, has been diagnosed with epitheliotropic lymphoma, a form of oral cancer.
Walter had a procedure to remove a tumor on Monday and hundreds of CBS 6 viewers sent well wishes to their favorite weather dog.
Zach received Walter's diagnosis on Friday.
"Untreated, he has about a year," Zach said in a Facebook update.
The Daniels will be working with specialists to see how much more time they can comfortably give Walter.
Send prayers or well wishes to Zach and Walter here.
