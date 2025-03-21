Walter the Weather Dog diagnosed with form of oral cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Walter the Weather Dog, who has been joining CBS 6 meteorologist Zach Daniel for evening forecasts since 2018, has been diagnosed with epitheliotropic lymphoma, a form of oral cancer.

Walter had a procedure to remove a tumor on Monday and hundreds of CBS 6 viewers sent well wishes to their favorite weather dog.

Zach received Walter's diagnosis on Friday.

"Untreated, he has about a year," Zach said in a Facebook update.

The Daniels will be working with specialists to see how much more time they can comfortably give Walter.

Send prayers or well wishes to Zach and Walter here.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube