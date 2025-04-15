Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Zach updates Walter the Weather Dog's cancer battle

Walter health update
WTVR
Walter health update
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel offered a health update on behalf of Walter the Weather Dog.

"Great report from Walter’s oncologist," Zach posted on social media. "The lymph node in his neck is much smaller, and the doctor is very pleased with how he looks."

Last month, Daniel shared the news that Walter was diagnosed with a form of oral cancer called epitheliotropic lymphoma.

Walter has since undergone chemotherapy treatments.

"[This is the] best news we could have hoped for this early in our journey!" Zach posted, adding that he remained cautiously optimistic about Walter's health.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

The Charlottesville 29 is a go-to list of ideal restaurants

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone