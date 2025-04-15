Zach updates Walter the Weather Dog's cancer battle

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel offered a health update on behalf of Walter the Weather Dog.

"Great report from Walter’s oncologist," Zach posted on social media. "The lymph node in his neck is much smaller, and the doctor is very pleased with how he looks."

Last month, Daniel shared the news that Walter was diagnosed with a form of oral cancer called epitheliotropic lymphoma.

Walter has since undergone chemotherapy treatments.

"[This is the] best news we could have hoped for this early in our journey!" Zach posted, adding that he remained cautiously optimistic about Walter's health.



