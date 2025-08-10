Man killed was hit by freight train near Chesterfield intersection, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a freight train on Sunday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near the 2900 Block of Walmsley Boulevard.

Police said the train, which was headed south, hit the man on the tracks between Walmsley Boulevard and Castlewood Road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

"The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin," officers said.

As a result of the incident, Walmsley Boulevard was closed near the railroad crossing between Willesden Road and Caldwell Avenue, police said.

"Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes," VDOT officials said.

The road has reopened and the scene was clear by about 6:30 p.m.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

