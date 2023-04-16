Watch Now
Drone delivery is available near these 3 Virginia Walmart stores

Matt Rourke/AP
Shown is a Walmart location on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Apr 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-16 10:25:13-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some customers in Virginia Beach can now order an item from their phone and have it delivered right out of the sky to their home.

Those living within a mile of these participating Walmart stores can place orders through DroneUp.

The following locations are participants:

Neighborhood Market #6226

  • 1832 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Walmart Supercenter #3216 

  • 1149 Nimmo Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Walmart Supercenter #2529 

  • 2021 Lynnhaven Pkwy, Virginia Beach, VA 23456

Drones can deliver more than 10,000 eligible Walmart items up to ten pounds, including fragile items like eggs, in as little as 30 minutes.
There are no order minimums and the delivery fee is $3.99.

Once the items are packaged and loaded into the drone, the order is then delivered using a cable that gently lowers the package into the customer’s yard, explained Lindsey Coulter with Walmart.

