Richmond's 25th Walk to Defeat ALS raises $147,000 for patient care and research

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 500 people gathered on Brown's Island on Saturday morning for the annual Walk to Defeat ALS event in Richmond.

The fundraiser supports those living with ALS and their families through services in Central Virginia. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the walk, which raises money to find new treatments and enhance care for people with the disease.

CBS 6's Greg McQuade served as emcee for the event.

At last check, the fundraiser has raised more than $147,000.

