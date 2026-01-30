Buddhist monks on Walk for Peace will enter Dinwiddie County on third day in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A group of Buddhist monks on a 2,300-mile Walk for Peace will make their way to Dinwiddie County on their third day in Virginia.

The Walk for Peace, which began in Texas in October and plans to end in D.C. in February, aims to promote peace, compassion, and nonviolence.

Friday, Jan. 30 is the 97th day of their journey. According to the Walk for Peace Live Map, they will leave from Alberta on Boydton Plank Road, travel through McKenney, and end their day in Dewitt. They will stay through the night at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Dewitt (16616 Glebe Road). The public can visit with the monks from 6 to 8 p.m.

The monks will not have a public lunch on Friday.

The Dinwiddie County government said on Wednesday that specifics regarding the group's arrival is currently unknown.

"County staff and partners remain in close communication, and as soon as details are confirmed, updates will be shared here on the Dinwiddie County Facebook page," the post reads.

Walk for Peace

The monks are expected to arrive in Petersburg on Saturday, Jan. 31, and Richmond on Sunday, Feb. 1, according to the Overview Map.

They will also later pass through:



Ladysmith

Fredericksburg

Catlett

Centreville

Arlington

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office urges citizens to prioritize safety and treat the monks with kindness and respect, providing the following guidelines:



Keep the area quiet, peaceful, and deeply respectful

Please do not walk with the monks

When greeting the monks, place your hands in prayer and bow

No gifts other than flowers as a sign of respect

Do not touch the monks — no handshakes, hugs, or high fives

The monks may avert their eyes, it is a sign of respect

Some monks take vows that prohibit contact with the opposite gender, please be mindful

For more information on the Walk for Peace, visit their Facebook page or website.

Have you met the monks on their journey? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube