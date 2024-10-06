Walk Against Hunger celebrates 48 years of helping Petersburg 'keep the Hope Center running'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The Hope Center's 48th P.T. Taylor Walk Against Hunger took place Saturday morning at Poplar Lawn Park in Petersburg.

The $15 registration fee benefited the Downtown Churches United's Hope Center.

"The Hope Center's mission is to feed people and help the disadvantaged in our community," Scott Fisher, DCU's executive director, said. "We feed through a food pantry. We feed daily lunches, we pay utility bills for people being disconnected, and we run a small clothing closet for people that for them to get clothes."

Fisher said the group is always in need of donations, including food and clothing.

"It takes a lot to keep the Hope Center running," Fisher said. "So we appreciate the people who come out and do all this work for us and support us the way they do."

The event was named in honor of Col. Porcher L. Taylor Jr., who chaired the walk for 38 years and provided critical resources for the Hope Center. The member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen and a pillar of the Petersburg community died in May at the age of 99.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom and let us know.