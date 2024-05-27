Col. Porcher L. Taylor, Tuskegee Airman and pillar of Petersburg community, dead at 99

PETERSBURG, Va – Col. Porcher L. Taylor Jr., a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen and a pillar of the Petersburg community, died Sunday morning at his home. He was 99.

In addition to his service in World War II, Taylor also served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He served in the Army for 25 years and in the Navy for three years.

"Colonel Taylor’s historic achievement showcased his bravery, skill, and dedication to serving his country. His valor and service... symbolized the essence of heroism and patriotism. His exceptional leadership in the military left a lasting impact on his fellow service members."

Taylor was honored with the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award, an honor shared by former president Gerald Ford and astronaut Neil Armstrong.

After his military service, Taylor earn a Ph.D. degree in psychology. He worked as a professor, administrator and advocate at Virginia State University where city officials said he "played a vital role in shaping the academic journey of countless students."

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham lauded Taylor as a true community leader and role model who inspired young people to "strive for success and make meaningful contributions to society."

“Colonel Taylor's legacy is one of a well-lived life marked by profound contributions to Petersburg and beyond,” Parham said. "May his spirit of commitment and compassion continue to inspire us."

Taylor is survived by his wife, Ann.

