2 people found dead in Chesterfield home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Sept. 30, 2025
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people were found dead in a Chesterfield County home on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Police are currently responding to the scene in the 3000 block of Waddington Drive.

Chesterfield police respond to Waddington Drive

Crime Insider sources say that the deaths are considered suspicious but there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

