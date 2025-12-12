Petersburg restaurant temporarily closed after kitchen propane explosion injures 2 employees

PETERSBURG, Va. — A popular Old Towne Petersburg restaurant is temporarily closed after an early morning fire caused by a propane explosion in the kitchen.

The call to Wabi-Sabi restaurant on Bollingbrook Street came in around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Firefighters arrived and found the glass in two front doors blown out.

Once inside, they found two employees with minor burns and injuries. They were taken by Southside Virginia Emergency Crew to an area hospital.

SCENE VIDEO: Wabi-Sabi restaurant temporarily closed after kitchen propane explosion

Investigators say the cause of the fire was due to a propane explosion that took place in the kitchen area. The fire was extinguished by the kitchen's automatic fire suppression system.

The fire marshal, building inspector and health inspector were all called in to investigate.

The historic three-story building has now been red-tagged by the city, meaning no one is allowed inside until a structural engineer has inspected the property.

This is a developing story.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.