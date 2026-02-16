Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Broad Street Baskin-Robbins to close for good in March

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Baskin-Robbins on West Broad Street will be closing its doors for good in March.

The announcement was made on the ice cream shop's Facebook page Monday.

"Make sure [to] stop by and say goodbye to your favorite employees and any good memories you may have had while enjoying your ice cream," the post reads. "We will definitely miss you all."

The shop's last day in business will be Monday, March 2.

