These Henrico 8th graders are so exceptional, VUU just gave them college scholarships

VUU Henrico Scholar
Henrico Schools
These 25 Henrico County eighth-graders learned they were offered full-tuition scholarships to Virginia Union University.
VUU Henrico Scholar
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 18, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than two dozen Henrico middle school students received a huge surprise this week when they learned they'd been selected as 2022 “VUU Henrico Scholars."

That means the eighth-grade students will receive scholarships that cover their tuition to Virginia Union University, currently about $11,000 a year.

The Richmond-based HBCU will also provide mentors to the students to help guide them through their high school years.

More than 100 Henrico County students applied for consideration.

"In addition to essays and an interview, scholarship recipients were selected based on extracurricular activities; community involvement and leadership; a minimum GPA of 2.5; a statement about their career aspirations and dreams; and letters of recommendation," a Henrico Schools spokesperson wrote. "The selection process also prioritized first-generation college attendees and representation from Henrico County’s five magisterial districts."

The students will be honored at a March 31 celebration.

VUU Henrico Scholars recipients:

Brookland District

George Moody Middle School:

  • Tiajia Randolph

Fairfield District

Brookland Middle School:

  • Jayla Henley
  • Kalani Curry

Fairfield Middle School:

  • De'Jhonae Sangster
  • Erica Higginbottom
  • Ja'Niyah Little
  • Shykayla Winston

L. Douglas Wilder Middle School:

  • Chad Young
  • Eon Fleming
  • Hezekiah Anderson
  • Jaden Tatem
  • Kamari Moore
  • Mikayla Mines
  • Preciana Franges
  • Riyel Waller-Butler

Three Chopt District

Holman Middle School

  • Cesar Espaillat Rojas

Pocahontas Middle School:

  • Jayla Bledsoe
  • Joshua Hanna

Tuckahoe District

Quioccasin Middle School:

  • Isaiah Cousins
  • Kaiden Ratay
  • Manas Malwal
  • Patrick Megaly

Varina District

John Rolfe Middle School:

  • Natalia Morales-Gomez
  • Osman Morales Diaz

Virginia Virtual Academy/John Rolfe Middle School:

  • MacKenzie Turgeon
