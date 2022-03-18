These Henrico 8th graders are so exceptional, VUU just gave them college scholarships

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than two dozen Henrico middle school students received a huge surprise this week when they learned they'd been selected as 2022 “VUU Henrico Scholars."
That means the eighth-grade students will receive scholarships that cover their tuition to Virginia Union University, currently about $11,000 a year.
The Richmond-based HBCU will also provide mentors to the students to help guide them through their high school years.
More than 100 Henrico County students applied for consideration.
"In addition to essays and an interview, scholarship recipients were selected based on extracurricular activities; community involvement and leadership; a minimum GPA of 2.5; a statement about their career aspirations and dreams; and letters of recommendation," a Henrico Schools spokesperson wrote. "The selection process also prioritized first-generation college attendees and representation from Henrico County’s five magisterial districts."
The students will be honored at a March 31 celebration.
VUU Henrico Scholars recipients:
Brookland District
George Moody Middle School:
- Tiajia Randolph
Fairfield District
Brookland Middle School:
- Jayla Henley
- Kalani Curry
Fairfield Middle School:
- De'Jhonae Sangster
- Erica Higginbottom
- Ja'Niyah Little
- Shykayla Winston
L. Douglas Wilder Middle School:
- Chad Young
- Eon Fleming
- Hezekiah Anderson
- Jaden Tatem
- Kamari Moore
- Mikayla Mines
- Preciana Franges
- Riyel Waller-Butler
Three Chopt District
Holman Middle School
- Cesar Espaillat Rojas
Pocahontas Middle School:
- Jayla Bledsoe
- Joshua Hanna
Tuckahoe District
Quioccasin Middle School:
- Isaiah Cousins
- Kaiden Ratay
- Manas Malwal
- Patrick Megaly
Varina District
John Rolfe Middle School:
- Natalia Morales-Gomez
- Osman Morales Diaz
Virginia Virtual Academy/John Rolfe Middle School:
- MacKenzie Turgeon