VSU students, staff excited for upcoming presidential debates on school campus: 'It's a great opportunity'

ETTRICK, Va. -- On Super Tuesday, Virginia voters will help decide the candidates who will appear on the ballot in the 2024 Presidential Election.

Weeks before the election, both and Republican and Democratic candidates are scheduled to appear together in Virginia during one of three presidential debates. Virginia State University (VSU) will become the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to ever host a General Election U.S. Presidential Debate.

"It's very exciting, very big," Virginia State University senior Darrell Dyson II said. "VSU is growing as a whole, so it brings a lot of good attention to us as well. I believe it's a great opportunity for students as well."

WTVR Darrell Dyson

Hosting a presidential debate can bring many good things to a college campus.

The VSU debate is on the books for October 1, 2024.

"The opportunity that it's going to be able to provide, for [the school] to be able not only to meet but to show off our institution as a whole," VSU political science professor Dr. Wes Bellamey said.

WTVR Dr. Wes Bellamey

Bellamey said the debate would also expose students to the inner workings of campaigns and political parties.

"Whether that's from economic and campaign finance, whether that's from policy and administration and rules, whether that's from lobbying and individuals being able to go out and try to suggest why a person should vote for either candidate, it is a great deal for us to be able to expose them to," he said.

CBS 6 political analyst Dr. Bob Holsworth said the upside for VSU itself is significant. He pointed out what a 2016 vice-presidential debate featuring Tim Kaine Mike Pense did for Longwood University.

"I can imagine that VSU will be able to tell its story more effectively now to a nationwide audience," Holsworth said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see a huge surge in applications to VSU after people see it on national TV."

