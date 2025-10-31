Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia State University receives record-high $50M donation from MacKenzie Scott

ETTRICK, Va. — Virginia State University received the largest donation in its 143-year history with a $50 million gift from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The university announced the record-breaking donation, which surpasses Scott's previous contribution to the historically Black college and university.

This marks Scott's second major investment in Virginia State University. In 2020, she donated $30 million as part of her broader initiative to support historically Black colleges and universities across the nation.

The $50 million gift represents a significant milestone for the Petersburg-based institution, which was founded in 1882.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has become known for her substantial philanthropic efforts, particularly her focus on supporting underrepresented communities and educational institutions.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

