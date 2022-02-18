VSP investigating fatal I-95 crash after woman struck passenger

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Thursday.

On Thursday at 1:20 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to an incident along I-95 northbound at the 141 mile-marker in Stafford County.

A 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling northbound when it struck debris in the roadway from a previous crash.

The Freightliner stopped on the right shoulder and the driver exited to check for damage. A passenger that was in the sleeper cab of the tractor-trailer also exited to check for damage.

Unaware that the passenger had exited the vehicle, the driver attempted to continue to the travel lanes, striking the passenger. The Freightliner then immediately stopped.

The passenger of the Freightliner, Brian A. Brown, 39, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, died while in transport to a local hospital. The driver of the Freightliner, a 37-year-old woman, of Windsor, Maryland was uninjured in the incident.

No charges have been placed at this time and the incident remains under investigation.

