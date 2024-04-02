Watch Now
Virginia State Police identify man shot by police in Hopewell

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 2, 2024
Posted at 11:40 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 11:40:39-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police have now identified the man shot by Hopewell police during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

State police say that on Wednesday March 27 the Hopewell Police department was serving a search warrant on the 1100 block of Krupar Street. "During the execution of a search warrant by Hopewell Police Department, Immanuel Jordan Taylor, 38, who lives at the residence, displayed a weapon," police stated in a release.

Police would fire at Taylor and he would be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt, but all involved are currently on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

