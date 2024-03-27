Shots fired in Hopewell home as police execute search warrant

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell Police shot a man who displayed a gun to officers as they executed a narcotics search warrant at a Hopewell home, according to Hopewell Police.

The 38-year old Hopewell man, who lived at the home along the 1100 block of Kruper Street, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt

Virginia State Police were called to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. If you have information email the CBS 6 Newsroom.