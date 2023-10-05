Voters with disabilities flex political muscle at the Virginia Capitol: 'Voting is our superpower'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Early voting is underway in Virginia where a nonpartisan coalition of groups gathered at the State Capitol to deliver a message to hopeful legislators -- their vote matters.

"The disability vote counts and we won't be ignored," Sharika Lampkin-Briscoe, with Vocal Virginia, said.

WTVR Sharika Lampkin-Briscoe

Lampkin-Briscoe is one of the dozens of people who rallied on behalf of Virginians with a disability.

A population the group said made up 25 percent of Virginia voters.

"As the 1.4 million constituents that we are -- voting is our superpower allowing our voices to be heard," Lampkin-Briscoe said.

Rally organizer REV Up Virginia, a disability advocacy group, said the 2022 mid-term elections marked the first time that disabled and non-disabled Virginians voted at the same rate.

They said it was reflective of making voting access easier, a situation they don't want to be rolled back.

"The 40-day window for early voting. There's always been curbside voting, but still curbside voting. Drop off, right? You know, like, just dropping your ballot in the drop-off mailbox," Helena Berger, co-founder of REV UP Virginia, said about the access that made voting easier for Virginians.

Local News Virginia Voter's Guide 2023 Jake Burns

Still, advocates said there was still room for improvement.

Surveys that asked questions about polling location accessibility found issues like poor curbside voting signage and doors that couldn't be opened with a closed fist.

"There are still challenges in terms of training of poll workers so that they are respectful and not obtrusive in terms of their engagement with people with disabilities," Susan Lydick, co-founder of REV UP Virginia, said.

WTVR Helena Berger and Susan Lydick, co-founders of REV UP Virginia.

Advocates said their focus goes beyond poll access but also the policies put in place by those running for office.

"We still have a ways to go if we want to obtain full inclusion for people with disabilities," Bonnie O'Day, with the National Federation of the Blind, said.

Berger said they're fighting for improvements in areas like education, transportation, and affordable housing.

"All these issues are really important to people with disabilities, again, to ensure that they're fully participating members of society," Berger said.

All 140 seats of the Virginia General Assembly are up for grabs this election season.

All 140 seats of the Virginia General Assembly are up for grabs this election season.