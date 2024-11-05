Voter prays her vote will count after error at Chesterfield polling place: 'What happened?'

RICHMOND, Va. — Election Day morning was a breeze for most voters in Central Virginia, but CBS 6 has heard from a few people who ran into issues at the polls.

Chesterfield voter Brittany Smith Edwards says she had to cast a provisional ballot Tuesday morning at Alberta Smith Elementary in Midlothian because she was told someone already voted in her place.

“I showed up before the polls even opened,” said Edwards. “We were one of the first people in line, and I walk in and they tell me, 'Hey, you've already voted.'"

CBS 6 confirmed with the precinct’s chief elections officer that there are two voters with the name Brittany Edwards on the voter roll and that an error likely occurred.

“What happened?” Edwards asked. “What went wrong, what's going on in our system, because I believe in the right to vote, and if my vote's not counting, my one voice goes away.”

Edwards explained after filling out her provisional ballot, she sent information, including proof of her address and identification to the General Registrar.

Wednesday at noon, Chesterfield’s Electoral Board will review Edwards’ provisional ballot and all of the others that were cast and will decide whether or not they will count.

“I really hope and pray that I get information saying my vote counted,” she said.

Meanwhile in Henrico

Henrico voters at Short Pump Elementary described a smooth Tuesday morning voting experience.

Ted and Britta Daugherty brought their young children Cooper and Peyton to the polls with them at 6 a.m.

“They’re not griping about getting up early about coming to vote,” said Ted.

“I actually really enjoy going with my family,” noted 11-year-old Cooper.

The Henrico natives say their Election Day morning at Short Pump Elementary was a breeze, and despite a line before the polls opened, they were in and out in minutes.

“It was very quick, I must say,” said Cooper.

Educating their children about the importance of democracy and the history of voting is crucial for these parents.

“It’s a really big moment, regardless of sort of political parties and beliefs to have a female candidate on the ballot and to have a daughter and a son to be able to see this period of time,” explained Britta.

Regardless of party preference or where they live, these voters want to be sure they have a say in the outcome of this election.

“You can do your part and encourage everybody to express their voices,” said Britta.

