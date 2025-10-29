Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Volunteers needed! 450 bikes donated to bring joy to Richmond children this holiday season

Help assemble bicycles at Richmond Raceway this Saturday; no experience required
The Richmond Area Bicycling Association received 450 bikes that will be assembled by volunteers and given to local children in need during the holiday season.
RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Area Bicycling Association received more than 450 bikes on Wednesday morning that will be assembled and given to local children during the holiday season.

The bicycles were delivered through Richmond-based Estes Express Lines to the Richmond Raceway, where volunteers will assemble them.

The bikes will be distributed to children in need through nonprofit partners, including local Christmas Mother organizations, schools and the Weinstein Jewish Community Center.

"There's nothing like the smile on a child's face when they get a new bike," organizers said.

A community bike assembly event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. at Richmond Raceway. Volunteers with and without experience are welcome to help put the bicycles together. Click here for more information.

