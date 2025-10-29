Volunteers needed! 450 bikes donated to bring joy to Richmond children this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Area Bicycling Association received more than 450 bikes on Wednesday morning that will be assembled and given to local children during the holiday season.

The bicycles were delivered through Richmond-based Estes Express Lines to the Richmond Raceway, where volunteers will assemble them.

The bikes will be distributed to children in need through nonprofit partners, including local Christmas Mother organizations, schools and the Weinstein Jewish Community Center.

"There's nothing like the smile on a child's face when they get a new bike," organizers said.

A community bike assembly event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. at Richmond Raceway. Volunteers with and without experience are welcome to help put the bicycles together. Click here for more information.

