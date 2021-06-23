Volunteers decorate high school grads' doors, supply caps and gowns

RICHMOND, Va. -- Volunteers with the City of Richmond Ambassadors program have spent the last several days decorating the doors of graduates, many of whom weren't going to attend graduation because they didn't have the money for a cap and gown or a ride to the ceremony.

But the group decided they weren't going to let that happen, so instead they actually supplied the caps and gowns for these seniors -- and surprised them with a little bit of a celebration.

On Tuesday, volunteers spent time decorating about a dozen doors in Fairfield and Mosby Courts.

They said it's important for families who live in public housing communities to see something positive like this.

"As we all know, people show up in his community when there's trauma and tragedy, but we're in the community daily trying to heal and hope for hope," said one of the volunteers. "So that's what this whole project initially stands for us, trying to offer hope in the communities where we come from."

The group says at the end of the day they will have helped 41 students living in the RRHA communities.