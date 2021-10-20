Chiefs hope to light a fire under would-be volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Fire Chiefs Association's new "You've Seen Us" campaign has a goal to reverse a decline in volunteer firefighters. A 10-percent decline that began in the mid-80s.

"In the volunteer ranks, we have all positions open year-round," Goochland Fire Chief Eddie Ferguson said.

Leaders with Goochland Fire and Rescue said at their peak they had around 300 volunteers in the 90s and are down to about 171 now. The once all-volunteer department started adding career fighters in 2009 -- and they number around 60.

"Our county is growing and developing at a rapid pace, our call volume is also increasing," Ferguson said. "We do need more volunteer personnel to answer the calls."

Chiefs told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that the issue was not at the point where it would impact their ability to respond to calls, but volunteers are vital in responding to all types of emergencies.

"We need everyone we have working on the same team as a combination Fire Rescue department to get the job done safely and efficiently," Ferguson said,

Most chiefs pointed to the time commitment - both on the job and training - as the main reason for the decline in volunteers.

"Some 39 years ago when I started, it basically took a couple of fire classes and got on a unit and, and you know, you're good to go as a firefighter," Chief Keith Johnson, President of the Virginia Fire Chiefs Association, said.

Officials said while most new volunteers come from referrals they hoped the new campaign would spark interest among those who might consider giving it a go.

"It's a very challenging, but rewarding thing to do with your time," Ferguson said.