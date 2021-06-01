VMI report finds racism, sexism are 'present, tolerated, and too often left unaddressed'

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - The findings of a months-long investigation into racism at the nearly two-century-old Virginia Military Institute were released Tuesday.

You can read the report here.

The probe was ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam and other state officials following a story by The Washington Post that said Black cadets and alumni faced “relentless racism” at the nation’s oldest state-supported military college.

The Post’s October story described threats of lynching as well as a white professor reminiscing in class about her father’s Ku Klux Klan membership. The Post’s reporting cited interviews with more than a dozen current and former students of color at the prestigious school.

"The investigation found that institutional racism and sexism are present, tolerated, and too often left unaddressed," a statement signed by Governor Northam and other state leaders read. "While VMI has taken incremental steps forward since this review began, much more is needed. The question is whether VMI is willing to acknowledge this reality. The Commonwealth will study this report carefully and then take appropriate action. VMI would be wise to do so as well. VMI is an agency of state government, and we will hold it accountable.”

Northam graduated from VMI in 1981 and later served as a U.S. Army medical officer.

Independent law firm Barnes & Thornburg conducted the probe.

An interim report released in March documented responses from students, faculty, and alumni about witnessing or experiencing racism and sexism.

VMI Superintendent Major General Cedric Wins said Tuesday that he knows there is "room for improvement" at the school.

"I recognize the past few months have been difficult for many, divisive for some, and painful for others," he said in a statement. "VMI has a long history of improvement. Now is no different. The Institute will move forward and will be better because of this chapter in our history. I look forward to your continued support and involvement in this process."

VMI was founded in 1839 in Lexington, a historic town in western Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. The school educated Generals George Patton and George Marshall. But it’s also indelibly tied to the nation’s history of racism and sexism.

A prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, who taught at the school, wasn’t taken down until December. VMI didn’t accept African Americans until 1968 or accept women until after a 1996 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

