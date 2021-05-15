Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

VMI gets 1st female commander of Corps of Cadets

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Steve Helber
Corps of Cadet Commander Kasey Meredith, of Johnstown, Pa., yells a command as she leads the corps during a change of command parade and ceremony on the parade grounds at the school in Lexington, Va., Friday, May 14, 2021. Meredith will be the first female to lead the Virginia Military Institute's Corps of Cadets in its 182 year history.
VMI gets 1st female commander of Corps of Cadets
Posted at 10:25 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 22:25:53-04

LEXINGTON, Va. -- The Virginia Military Institute is getting its first female commander of the Corps of Cadets.

The Roanoke Times reports that Cadet Kasey Meredith took on the role during a parade on Friday. She is the first female regimental commander in VMI’s 182-year history.

The rising senior will be the military commander of the corps, responsible to the commandant of cadets for the training, appearance, discipline, health, welfare and morale of about 1,700 cadets.

Founded as an all-male military college, VMI was the nation’s last state-supported college to become coeducational. The first women enrolled in 1997 after a legal battle that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.