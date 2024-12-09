Watch Now
Board rejects VMFA expansion design. Art museum boss vows 'to build the building.'

Preliminary rendering of the west side of the McGlothlin Wing II
Preliminary rendering of the west side of the McGlothlin Wing II (subject to change).
RICHMOND, Va. -- The VMFA’s largest expansion project in its nearly 90-year history has hit a snag. The state Art and Architectural Review Board (AARB) rejected the design proposal for a 173,000-square-foot expansion being planned by the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

