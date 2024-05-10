Chesterfield County teacher named top bilingual teacher in the United States

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools is the home of one of the best bilingual teachers in the United States.

Vivan Rivera-Maysonet is the 4th grade Spanish Dual Language Immersion teacher at Elizabeth Scott Elementary, the only Chesterfield County school to offer Spanish dual language immersion.

"Every classroom is full of children that are being empowered with bilingualism”, says Ms. Rivera-Maysonet. “So how are we not going to be happy about that when they are our future."

The National Association of Bilingual Education named Vivan the 'Teacher of the Year' for 2024.

"We're creating a wonderful space," Vivan explained to CBS 6's Rob Cardwell, "A safe space for our children to learn a second language."

Ms. Rivera-Maysonet joined the Elizabeth Scott Elementary faculty in 2020.

Before that she taught English in Puerto Rico before the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

And this is not her first big award: in 2022, Rivera-Maysonet was selected as the top teacher of the year for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

