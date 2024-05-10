Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Chesterfield County teacher named top bilingual teacher in the United States

Vivan Rivera-Maysonet is the 4th grade Spanish Dual Language Immersion teacher at Elizabeth Scott Elementary, the only Chesterfield County school to offer Spanish dual language immersion.
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 12:31:23-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County Public Schools is the home of one of the best bilingual teachers in the United States.

Vivan Rivera-Maysonet is the 4th grade Spanish Dual Language Immersion teacher at Elizabeth Scott Elementary, the only Chesterfield County school to offer Spanish dual language immersion.

"Every classroom is full of children that are being empowered with bilingualism”, says Ms. Rivera-Maysonet. “So how are we not going to be happy about that when they are our future."

The National Association of Bilingual Education named Vivan the 'Teacher of the Year' for 2024.

"We're creating a wonderful space," Vivan explained to CBS 6's Rob Cardwell, "A safe space for our children to learn a second language."

Ms. Rivera-Maysonet joined the Elizabeth Scott Elementary faculty in 2020.

Before that she taught English in Puerto Rico before the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

And this is not her first big award: in 2022, Rivera-Maysonet was selected as the top teacher of the year for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone